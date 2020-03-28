STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Needed, a ‘firm’ hand

Earlier this week, company chairman Anand Mahindra cited reports from epidemiologists saying India may already be in Stage 3 of transmission.

Published: 28th March 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Pic: Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As crisis surrounding Covid-19 increases, various corporate firms across the country are focusing on assisting the government in the fight by offering facilities and assistance in sanitisation, isolation and healthcare. Here are some of the companies pitching in: 

Mahindra and Mahindra 
Earlier this week, company chairman Anand Mahindra cited reports from epidemiologists saying India may already be in Stage 3 of transmission. In a series of tweets, Mahindra added that while the firm was looking into making ventilators at their manufacturing facilities, their hospitality division at Mahindra Holidays is also ready to offer resorts as temporary care facilities. A spokesperson told CE that the project is in planning stages.

Managing director Pawan K Goenka also tweeted on Thursday that the company, along with two PSUs, is working with an existing manufacturer of  ventilators to help them simplify design and scale-up capacity. Goenka stated that they are working on an automated version of the Bag Valve Mask ventilator (commonly known as Ambu bag), with a prototype to be ready in three days for approval.

Mahindra also tweeted on Thursday that the company’s Kandivali & Igatpuri teams had achieved a breakthrough. “As @GoenkaPk tweeted, we are simultaneously working with an indigenous maker of ICU ventilators. These are sophisticated machines costing between 5 to 10 lakh. This device is an interim lifesaver & the team estimates it will cost below Rs 7,500,” he posted.  

Reliance Industries
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) also said it is working to provide free meals to people across cities in partnership with NGOs. The company has announced that it is speeding up production of 1 lakh face masks in a day, along with other protective equipment for health professionals. It also announced free fuel for all emergency service vehicles in India.  

Biocon
Sygene, Biocon’s research arm, is working at developing PCR (polymerase chain reaction)-based kits to detect the virus. In a statement released on Friday, chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said the biopharma firm is supporting local health officials and government leaders as they work to mitigate the disease.  

Infosys Foundation

The Foundation has already started working with Karnataka government to get a 250-bed isolation hospital facility for patients who have tested positive. It has decided to donate 100 ventilators. Sudha Murty, chairperson, Infosys Foundation, that they have decided to provide two months’ advance salary to the 850 construction workers that are employed by it through its contractors to support completion of various projects across the country.

ITC Limited 
ITC is setting up a contingency fund of Rs 150 crore to provide relief to the needy sections of the society. It will collaborate with district authorities to provide assistance to the rural healthcare eco-system. 

OYO Rooms
The hospitality chain said it has approached state governments to make its hotels available as self-quarantine facilities at “a reasonable and affordable price”. “We are setting up a helpline number to take requests from people and authorities,” a company representative told CE.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp