Needed, a ‘firm’ hand

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As crisis surrounding Covid-19 increases, various corporate firms across the country are focusing on assisting the government in the fight by offering facilities and assistance in sanitisation, isolation and healthcare. Here are some of the companies pitching in:

Mahindra and Mahindra

Earlier this week, company chairman Anand Mahindra cited reports from epidemiologists saying India may already be in Stage 3 of transmission. In a series of tweets, Mahindra added that while the firm was looking into making ventilators at their manufacturing facilities, their hospitality division at Mahindra Holidays is also ready to offer resorts as temporary care facilities. A spokesperson told CE that the project is in planning stages.

Managing director Pawan K Goenka also tweeted on Thursday that the company, along with two PSUs, is working with an existing manufacturer of ventilators to help them simplify design and scale-up capacity. Goenka stated that they are working on an automated version of the Bag Valve Mask ventilator (commonly known as Ambu bag), with a prototype to be ready in three days for approval.



Mahindra also tweeted on Thursday that the company’s Kandivali & Igatpuri teams had achieved a breakthrough. “As @GoenkaPk tweeted, we are simultaneously working with an indigenous maker of ICU ventilators. These are sophisticated machines costing between 5 to 10 lakh. This device is an interim lifesaver & the team estimates it will cost below Rs 7,500,” he posted.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) also said it is working to provide free meals to people across cities in partnership with NGOs. The company has announced that it is speeding up production of 1 lakh face masks in a day, along with other protective equipment for health professionals. It also announced free fuel for all emergency service vehicles in India.

Biocon

Sygene, Biocon’s research arm, is working at developing PCR (polymerase chain reaction)-based kits to detect the virus. In a statement released on Friday, chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said the biopharma firm is supporting local health officials and government leaders as they work to mitigate the disease.

Infosys Foundation

The Foundation has already started working with Karnataka government to get a 250-bed isolation hospital facility for patients who have tested positive. It has decided to donate 100 ventilators. Sudha Murty, chairperson, Infosys Foundation, that they have decided to provide two months’ advance salary to the 850 construction workers that are employed by it through its contractors to support completion of various projects across the country.

ITC Limited

ITC is setting up a contingency fund of Rs 150 crore to provide relief to the needy sections of the society. It will collaborate with district authorities to provide assistance to the rural healthcare eco-system.

OYO Rooms

The hospitality chain said it has approached state governments to make its hotels available as self-quarantine facilities at “a reasonable and affordable price”. “We are setting up a helpline number to take requests from people and authorities,” a company representative told CE.