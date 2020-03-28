Two held for violating quarantine orders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Banashankari and Jalahalli police have filed cases against two home quarantined men who came out of their houses and created panic among the residents.A-28-year-old man, who had the home quarantine stamp on his hand, was arrested by the Banashankari police after he was found at a medical shop. The police said that he had visited the shop twice earlier.

An employee of the medical shop, Jagadish, told the police that on March 23, the man visited the shop and took a couple of tablets and gloves in the morning. He returned in the afternoon to take malaria tablets and again, he visited the shop in the evening. Jagadish, who grew suspicious, observed the man and found the quarantine stamp on his hand and informed the police.

The Banashankari police, who arrested him, said that despite clear instructions to stay at home, he was visiting public places and putting the health of other residents at risk. The man, who had returned from Ukraine, had been strictly told to stay at home. He was arrested and booked under IPC Sections 269, 270 and 271. He has been remanded to government quarantine centre.

In another incident, Dr Nalini AS, who is part of the squad, found a COVID-19 suspect on HMT Main Road near Jalahalli on March 24 after he escaped from the government quarantine centre. He had landed from Indonesia on March 17 and the officials had asked him to stay at home. Dr Nalini, who is in charge of the Home Quarantine Enforcement Squad in Bengaluru North, received a call from ASI Govindappa attached to the Jalahalli police that during vehicle checking, they found a man who had been advised home quarantine going out on some emergency errand. She shifted him to the quarantine centre, before getting him arrested.