Video reveals cops attacked Tajuddin before shooting him

However, the video posted on social media revealed that the police constables had attacked Tajuddin.

Published: 28th March 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A video has revealed that the two policemen, who were attacked by Tajuddin in Boopasandra in Sanjaynagar on Wednesday, had brutally assaulted him near a vegetable shop a few minutes before he attacked the police staff.

During the lockdown on Wednesday, Tajuddin and his aide Kuthubuddin were arrested by the police after they assaulted policemen Manjunatha and Basavaraju. On Thursday, the police shot at Tajuddin, claiming he “attacked the police in a bid to escape from police custody”.

However, the video posted on social media revealed that the police constables had attacked Tajuddin. The footage shows Tajuddin standing in front of a vegetable shop and one of the constables holding him by collar and abusing him. The policeman is seen stamping his boot on Tajuddin’s leg and then hitting him with a helmet, before slapping and punching him. The police search his pockets and take his phone. Then, he is dragged to the other side of the shop, and kicked.Though it is not clear why the police attacked him, the police excess drew criticism.

Soumendu Mukarjee, Additional Commissioner of Police (West), told TNIE, “The video footage has come to my notice and I have asked Shashikumar (DCP- North) to verify the facts”.

