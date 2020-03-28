Wholesale markets open today, buy veggies at local grounds

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the lockdown leading to a severe shortage of vegetables and a rise in prices of essential supplies, the authorities on Friday decided to open wholesale markets across Karnataka, from Saturday. Retailers were also running out of stocks. According to BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar, in Bengaluru, only the Yeshwanthpur and Kalasipalya wholesale markets will be opened, but with regulations.

Large retail markets will remain closed, though a part of KR Market’s operations will be shifted to National College Grounds in Basavanagudi. Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, who is implementing this measure, said that the aim is better implementation of social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wholesale markets will be open only for a while to allow retailers to stock up, health department officials said. “Markets cannot be left open forever as they will start getting crowded and the lockdown will serve no purpose. The exercise will be repeated so that there is sufficient stock and crowds are managed,” a health official said.

The government took the decision following feedback from the police and officials on the ground that people have been flocking to stores to stock up on essential items. “People are panic-buying and we want to inform them that there is no need to do so. Stocks will be replenished as and when the demand arises,” the official said. “But, if there is overcrowding at wholesale markets, we will have to close them down immediately.”

Markets are being allowed to open on the condition that social distancing, cleanliness and hygiene are strictly maintained.Surya and Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar visited KR Market on Friday morning along with police personnel, after which Surya requested BBMP officials to start operations in Basavanagudi, from 5am to 10am.

He also pushed for Sarakki Market in JP Nagar to operate out of Jaraganahalli Grounds. “Saturday onwards, both markets, which are the epicentres of the city’s vegetable and fruit supply, will operate from National College and Jarganahalli Grounds. We saw people assembling at KR Market and not maintaining sufficient distance from each another, and there was chaos. We learnt that many people travel long distances from different parts of the city such as Vijayanagar, Mysuru Road and Chandra Layout. Such overcrowding is a serious threat to the public health and welfare of citizens,” added.

BBMP authorities started the process of shifting facilities, creating one-metre distance markings and erecting tents in National College Grounds, Sarakki grounds, two grounds in Pulakeshi Nagar and Swami Vivekananda Grounds.

Call your MP

MP Surya has set up a Bengaluru South Coronavirus Task Force in collaboration with the police. It will supply groceries, milk, medicine, food, and other essentials to senior citizens and the poor.

Call the helpline on 99464 99464.