Back in time

Meghana P S watching the rerun of Mahabharat with Prakash S

By Vidya Iyengar And Tanya Savkoor
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  What’s the similarity between 2020 and the 1980s? While we are under lockdown due to coronavirus, back in the late ’80s, the streets too wore a deserted look, especially on Sunday mornings, owing to the screening of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and B R Chopra’s Mahabharat – the re-runs of which are now being screened on Doordarshan. Families would come together on Sunday mornings after a hurried breakfast to catch the weekly serials. “It was the highlight of the week. After all, these marked many firsts – screening of an epic which went beyond the stipulated 13-episode duration, which was the norm at that time,” recalls 60-year-old Prabhavati M.

In addition to the epics being a novelty, homemaker Meghana P S, points out that owning a TV itself was a prized possession. “Since not everyone had one, neighbours used to congregate at the house of a TV owner. Especially during important scenes like Draupadi’s vastra haran, people would squeeze into one room to watch it together. My grandmother used to fold her hands to pray and bow her head whenever Ram or Krishna came on screen, even when she knew they were actors! If anyone told her they’re just actors, she would get angry because she considered them godly,” says the 45-year-old.

 A scene from Ramayan

A Sunday morning wedding had a minimal turnout, thanks to the Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia starrer. Anupama Chandavarkar, 48, a homemaker from Malleswaram, says, “It was at the same time as the Ramayan so very few turned up. That was the craze at that time because mythology used to be a very big deal.” Sundays followed a fixed ritual –finishing work and watching the serial as a family. “Hopefully now, with this lockdown, we can get back to having that,” Chandavarkar adds.

Smita Girish R, 36, a kindergarten teacher, recreated the setting of her childhood days in the 80s-- finishing breakfast quickly to watch the Ramayana as a family. “I called up my mother-in-law to let her know that it is being aired,” she says, adding that her eight-year-old son could not relate to the hype. “He didn’t show much interest because the clarity wasn’t good. I told him stories about Ram and his brothers to get him interested,” she says.                        

Although Gajanana V Mavinkurve (70) has watched the series several times, he finds himself as curious about ‘what will happen next’ as he was the first time. “We used to take whatever happened in the serials and include them in our lives as lessons,” he says, adding that technology has changed much. “Now, the colours in the serials look dull. But back then, the fact that it was in colour was the ultimate.” Agrees Parth Sarthi Sharma (22), who feels that the graphics are not aesthetically pleasing and production is outdated. “But the story remains, and I’ve heard from my grandparents how it was so advanced for its times. As I was watching it in the morning, my grandfather told me, ‘It was first aired about 11 years before you were born’. They used to air the episodes on weekends so that everyone could watch,” says Sharma, who plans to watch the series.

