Chicken ‘stock’ed: Govt allows transportation, sale of poultry

The state government lifted restrictions on transport of chicken and eggs on Friday night.

Published: 29th March 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

chicken

(File Photo | Madhav K,EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government lifted restrictions on transport of chicken and eggs on Friday night. Due to lockdown, police and other regulatory authorities had stopped movement of poultry, which had not only affected the sector but also consumers, according to Karnataka Poultry Farmers and Breeders Association (KPFBA). Following that, KPFBA made a representation to the government to lift the restrictions.

The Secretary of Animal Husbandries and Fisheries AB Ibrahim, in a circular dated March 27, 2020, said the animal husbandry sector came under essential services and was given exemption during the lockdown. He cited the letter which provided exemption issued by Government of India Home Secretary and the Union Joint Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. The circular has been sent to all the City Police Commissioners across Karnataka, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner, all Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, CEOs of Zilla Panchayats, Commissioner of Animal Husbandry and all others concerned.

There were complaints of restrictions placed within the state or at inter-state borders, thus inconveniencing farmers, manufacturers, and traders. The KPFBA and traders made a representation to the Commissioner of Animal Husbandry Services on March 26, who in turn approached the Government Secretariat. As per the circular, the government has permitted production of chicken birds, sheep, goat, pigs etc; transportation of live chicken birds, day-old chicks and others.

