STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Colleague violated pass rules: IPS officer

Recently, senior IPS officer Roopa Moudgil had taken to Twitter pointing out that housemaids are being given curfew passes.

Published: 29th March 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By PREEJAPRASAD
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recently, senior IPS officer Roopa Moudgil had taken to Twitter pointing out that housemaids are being given curfew passes. She said that a family known to her, staying on Lalbagh Road, received a pass and she alleged that citizens by hook or crook trying to get hold of these passes that allow a pass-holder to move around freely.

The family has reportedly got the pass from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (central). Chethan Singh Rathore, DCP (Central), said, “The couple had approached us as they are senior citizens. Due to their circumstances, they required additional help. The pass was given based o n h u m a n i t a r i a n grounds. We give passes on case-to-case basis,” he told TNSE. “Passes cannot be given to maids,” insisted Moudgil. “The family has their son who is a doctor and their daughter-in-law is staying with them. They are active,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp