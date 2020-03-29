Colleague violated pass rules: IPS officer

PREEJAPRASAD By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recently, senior IPS officer Roopa Moudgil had taken to Twitter pointing out that housemaids are being given curfew passes. She said that a family known to her, staying on Lalbagh Road, received a pass and she alleged that citizens by hook or crook trying to get hold of these passes that allow a pass-holder to move around freely.

The family has reportedly got the pass from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (central). Chethan Singh Rathore, DCP (Central), said, “The couple had approached us as they are senior citizens. Due to their circumstances, they required additional help. The pass was given based o n h u m a n i t a r i a n grounds. We give passes on case-to-case basis,” he told TNSE. “Passes cannot be given to maids,” insisted Moudgil. “The family has their son who is a doctor and their daughter-in-law is staying with them. They are active,” she said.