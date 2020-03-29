STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IISc sets up control room for students, teachers

The control room, which runs from 7 am till 11 pm, will address critical issues, like health, hygiene, security, safety, infrastructure, network, academics and research.

Deserted look at Hosur road near fourm after the Karnataka Government has directed the Malls, Cinema Halls, Parks, Pubs, Exhibition and Summer Camps to close down for a week due to Coronavirus outbreak. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

By PEARL MARIA D’SOUZA
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  To control COVID-19 on its vast campus, the Indian Institute of Science has set up an in-house control room to cater to those still residing on the premises. The virtual office is monitoring the virus on its IISc main and Vigyanpura residential campuses, an official release said. A handful of students and faculty members are still on the campus, while a vast majority of students left for their hometowns on March 16 after a twoday notice by institution officials. “It’s good to have a one-point contact for all complaints on the campus,” the sources said.

The control room, which runs from 7 am till 11 pm, will address critical issues, like health, hygiene, security, safety, infrastructure, network, academics and research. Faculty members and administration officials are holding regular meetings through video-conferencing on running the control room.

“The immediate objective is to maintain essential services such as electricity, water, internet, health centre, medical supplies, housekeeping, security, hostels and messes for a handful of students who still remain, ensuring their safety and responding to any exigencies,” officials said.

The control room will maintain a web page with COVID- 19-related advisories and notifications, which is updated every day. All the departments at the institute have extended the summer vacation, looking forward to resume classes and laboratory work on June 1. The administration is contemplating video-conferencing to hold group meetings for researchers.

Researchers working on COVID solutions Researchers at IISc are working on a slew of projects related to coronavirus, ranging from mathematical models of epidemic spread with the Indian condition in mind, to development of a ventilator technology and even a COVID-19 vaccine.

