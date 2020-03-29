Karnataka govt readies hotels to be used as quarantine facilities in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified several non-air-conditioned hotels which will be converted into quarantine centres.

The state government will pay the room and food rent for the patients in quarantine. The hotels have been directed to use disposable cutlery. Officials from BBMP and Revenue departments will monitor the activities.

Following are the identified hotels