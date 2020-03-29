Karnataka govt readies hotels to be used as quarantine facilities in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified several non-air-conditioned hotels which will be converted into quarantine centres.
The state government will pay the room and food rent for the patients in quarantine. The hotels have been directed to use disposable cutlery. Officials from BBMP and Revenue departments will monitor the activities.
Following are the identified hotels
|Hotel name
|Location
|Rooms
|Contact
|Sabarwal Residency
|Sudamanagar
|50
|9535545654
|Emirates Hotel
|BTM layout
|40
|9902156509
|Empire
|Koramangala 5th Block
|39
|9964024514
|Silicrest
|Koramangala 4th Block
|30
|9743658258
|Oyo Amethyst
|Jayanagar 5th Block
|32
|9945815408
|Ramakrishna Lodge
|Gandhinagar
|200
|9966670215
|Hotel Citadel
|Anand Rao Circle
|111
|080 424042222
|Likith International
|Gandhinagar
|70
|9886605538
|Fortune Park JP Celestial
|Sampangiramanagara
|129
|9980072233
|Arafa Inn
|Gandhinagar
|46
|9844404411
|Lemon Tree Premier
|Ulsoor
|60
|9686453398
|Keys Select
|Hosur Road
|120
|9686392804
|Chalukya Hotel
|Chalukya circle
|70
|9845292804
|Sri Lakshmi PG
|Domlur
|27
|9108764221
|Trinity Wood Hotel
|ITPL Main Road
|25
|9844003230
|Keys Select Whitefield
|ITPL Main Road
|220
|220- 9686353398
|Oyo Town
|near Ulsoor lake
|28
|7338523838