Karnataka govt readies hotels to be used as quarantine facilities in Bengaluru

The state government will pay the room rent for a number of days for the patients will be in quarantine.

Published: 29th March 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 09:32 AM

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Representative image (File photo| Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified several non-air-conditioned hotels which will be converted into quarantine centres.

The state government will pay the room and food rent for the patients in quarantine. The hotels have been directed to use disposable cutlery. Officials from BBMP and Revenue departments will monitor the activities.

Following are the identified hotels

Hotel name Location Rooms Contact
Sabarwal Residency Sudamanagar 50 9535545654
Emirates Hotel BTM layout 40 9902156509
Empire Koramangala 5th Block 39 9964024514
Silicrest Koramangala 4th Block 30 9743658258
Oyo Amethyst Jayanagar 5th Block 32 9945815408
Ramakrishna Lodge Gandhinagar 200 9966670215
Hotel Citadel Anand Rao Circle 111 080 424042222
Likith International Gandhinagar 70 9886605538
Fortune Park JP Celestial Sampangiramanagara 129 9980072233
Arafa Inn Gandhinagar 46 9844404411
Lemon Tree Premier Ulsoor 60 9686453398
Keys Select Hosur Road 120 9686392804
Chalukya Hotel Chalukya circle 70 9845292804
Sri Lakshmi PG Domlur 27 9108764221
Trinity Wood Hotel ITPL Main Road 25 9844003230
Keys Select Whitefield ITPL Main Road 220 220- 9686353398
Oyo Town near Ulsoor lake 28 7338523838



