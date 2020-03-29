Satish Jarkiholi distributes 10K masks, educates public

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president and Yamakanmardi MLA Satish Jarkiholi distributed 10,000 masks in Kakati, Honga, Vantamuri, Yamakanmardi, Hebbal and other villages in his constituency. He visited various villages on Saturday and distributed washable masks among people, and also created awareness regarding precautionary measures to be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Congress leader also instructed panchayat development officer Ashwini Kunar of Kakati village to take up fogging and spraying of disinfectants in all villages. “The Centre and state government’s guidelines should be strictly followed. For this, the public must cooperate with revenue, health and panchayat officials, as well as the police,” said Jarkiholi, adding that he will continue his mask distribution drive.

KPCC FORMS TASK FORCE

Bengaluru: KPCC has constituted a task force headed by former Health Minister KR Ramesh Kumar to look into implementation of various measures announced by central and state governments and role of the party workers in helping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. All Congress legislators’ will contribute a minimum of Rs 1 lakh each to COVID- 19 fund and the task force will decide on how it can be used to help people hit by lockdown, Shivakumar added .