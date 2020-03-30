STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Art with a message

India: 21, Corona: 00. The match point India needs’, reads the caption on Akin Sanjayan’s poster, which shows an empty badminton court.

Published: 30th March 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Ananya Bashyam and Akin Sanjayan

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  India: 21, Corona: 00. The match point India needs’, reads the caption on Akin Sanjayan’s poster, which shows an empty badminton court. All of 19, this youngster is using the medium best known to him – art – to urge Indians to practise social distancing. “This poster is part of a series on the lockdown,” says the student of fashion communication at National Institute of Fashion Technology, Bengaluru.

The lockdown series currently has three posters shared on his Instagram (@akinsanjayan), each emphasising on the number ‘21’. Another poster shows a plant slowly gaining life as it shoots through soil, eventually resembling the number as it starts to flower. Concerned by the number of people not taking quarantine seriously, Ananya Bashyam too uploaded five posters on her Instagram (@crumbly_cheesecake). The 18-year-old communication design student from NIFT chose five Indian advertisement logos and presented them without their iconic characters. Think the Amul butter ad without the girl, an empty can of paints near the Asian Paints logo, the Looney Tunes logo without Bugs Bunny and so on.

The idea was simple: If everyone around the world has gone home, why are you still here? “Most of the Covid-19 related graphics I saw were instruction-based. None was creative. I was struck by this idea randomly and instantly decided to pursue it,” says Bashyam, who was ‘overwhelmed’ by the response she received from her friends and family.

Though following different concepts, the works of both the students have one similarity – they stray towards subtlety. “Despite the government urging people to follow social distancing, some chose not to. The more you tell someone not to do something, the more rebellious they get. Hence, the subtle messaging,” explains Bashyam, who chose logos that would appeal to her Gen Z peers along with older millennials. Agrees Sanjayan, who says the visual appeal of the posters makes it more effective than a directive appeal. “In each of my posters, you have to pause and take time to think to see what it is trying to say. Maybe this way, it could stay longer in someone’s head and drive the message home more clearly.” 

