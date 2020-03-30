Avoid leaving home, apply for curfew passes online

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Getting passes for movement of individuals and vehicles during the ongoing lockdown has become easier now. The state police have launched ‘CLEAR Pass’ app for issuing passes online. The system came into effect in the Whitefield division of the city on Sunday and it will be extended to other divisions on Monday.

After the recent announcement by city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao that passes would be issued for individuals and vehicles involved in emergency services, many people had rushed to the offices of the jurisdictional deputy commissioners of police, breaching social distancing norms.

BBMP councilor Clement Jaykumar, who is part of Mahadevpura Task Force, said MLA Arvind Limbavali had a meeting with the deputy commissioner of police (Whitefield) seeking to expedite the process of issuing passes. “Initially, it was done manually resulting in crowding, as people had to fill in forms and produce physical documents. It was said it would take six hours for the process, but it actually took a day. Applicants had to come back the next day, thus breaking the lockdown rules,” he said.He said, “The demand is high. About 6,000 people applied for the passes in Mahadevpura zone alone. Making it online will help as people can sit at home and get the passes, instead of visiting.”

Right now, only companies can apply for passes for their employees involved in emergency services or supply of essentials. Individuals can also apply in couple days, sources said.

Rao tweeted, “Happy to launch KSP CLEAR Pass App, for COVID19 Passes for essential services & emergencies by the @dcpwhitefield. Other divisions operational from 30th March. No more Paper Passes (sic).”

How to apply

TEAR Pass app or on the website kspclearpass.mygate.com. Upon entering personal details, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number. The organisation’s details need to be provided. Once the police approve it, another OTP will be sent. The pass cannot be printed.