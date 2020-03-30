STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Avoid leaving home, apply for curfew passes online

Police launch new app to expedite the process and avoid crowding

Published: 30th March 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

The traffic police have been strictly monitoring the movement of citizens and checking for valid permit.

The traffic police have been strictly monitoring the movement of citizens and checking for valid permit. (Photo | EPS/Meghana Sastry)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Getting passes for movement of individuals and vehicles during the ongoing lockdown has become easier now. The state police have launched ‘CLEAR Pass’ app for issuing passes online. The system came into effect in the Whitefield division of the city on Sunday and it will be extended to other divisions on Monday.

After the recent announcement by city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao that passes would be issued for individuals and vehicles involved in emergency services, many people had rushed to the offices of the jurisdictional deputy commissioners of police, breaching social distancing norms.

BBMP councilor Clement Jaykumar, who is part of Mahadevpura Task Force, said MLA Arvind Limbavali had a meeting with the deputy commissioner of police (Whitefield) seeking to expedite the process of issuing passes. “Initially, it was done manually resulting in crowding, as people had to fill in forms and produce physical documents. It was said it would take six hours for the process, but it actually took a day. Applicants had to come back the next day, thus breaking the lockdown rules,” he said.He said, “The demand is high. About 6,000 people applied for the passes in Mahadevpura zone alone. Making it online will help as people can sit at home and get the passes, instead of visiting.”

Right now, only companies can apply for passes for their employees involved in emergency services or supply of essentials. Individuals can also apply in couple days, sources said.

Rao tweeted, “Happy to launch KSP CLEAR Pass App, for COVID19 Passes for essential services & emergencies by the @dcpwhitefield. Other divisions operational from 30th March. No more Paper Passes (sic).”

How to apply
TEAR Pass app or on the website kspclearpass.mygate.com. Upon entering personal details, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number. The organisation’s details need to be provided. Once the police approve it, another OTP will be sent. The pass cannot be printed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru CLEAR pass curfew pass coronavirus COVID 19 tear pass
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Kulandai raj
    Kspc clear. Pass
    13 hours ago reply
Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp