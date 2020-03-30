STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP comes to aid of Bengaluru’s furry denizens

Arun Prasad, another activist, said a shop in Shivajinagar had to be opened to feed birds after they received complaints. 

Published: 30th March 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP officials outside a pet shop in Shivajinagar.

BBMP officials outside a pet shop in Shivajinagar. (Photo | EPS/Meghana Sastry)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After receiving numerous complaints about animals crying out from pet shops that have been closed down, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has threatened to cancel licenses of owners who neglect animal welfare.

The BBMP checked up on pet stores closed in Shivajinagar, Koramangala, Hennur, JP Nagar, Jaynagar, Mahalakshmi Layout and other areas after rights activists raised concerns about ill-treatment of animals.
“Many activists complained that owners have closed pet shops and gone away, leaving animals inside without food and water. We started to check four days ago and tracked down these stores. We have a group with volunteers where we get updates and we work them,” BBMP special commissioner, Randeep D said. The government has asked owners to feed their animals between 7am-9.30am and 4-6pm.

On inspecting the pet shops, the officials found that some owners had fed the animals but others had completely neglected them. “The owners had been warned that if they do not feed animals and leave the shops untidy, their licences will be cancelled,” said Dr Shashi Kumar, BBMP joint director for animal husbandry.

Activist Priya Chetty-Rajagopal said that the BBMP had responded to their complaints and addressed the issues they raised. “They took it very seriously and responded to our complaints immediately. We asked that veterinary dispensary clinics be opened. That was also addressed. The animal husbandry and fisheries departments have assured that animal food will be supplied to pet shops.”

Arun Prasad, another activist, said a shop in Shivajinagar had to be opened to feed birds after they received complaints. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka BBMP animal welfare dogs pets Bengaluru coronavirus
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp