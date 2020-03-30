BBMP comes to aid of Bengaluru’s furry denizens

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After receiving numerous complaints about animals crying out from pet shops that have been closed down, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has threatened to cancel licenses of owners who neglect animal welfare.

The BBMP checked up on pet stores closed in Shivajinagar, Koramangala, Hennur, JP Nagar, Jaynagar, Mahalakshmi Layout and other areas after rights activists raised concerns about ill-treatment of animals.

“Many activists complained that owners have closed pet shops and gone away, leaving animals inside without food and water. We started to check four days ago and tracked down these stores. We have a group with volunteers where we get updates and we work them,” BBMP special commissioner, Randeep D said. The government has asked owners to feed their animals between 7am-9.30am and 4-6pm.

On inspecting the pet shops, the officials found that some owners had fed the animals but others had completely neglected them. “The owners had been warned that if they do not feed animals and leave the shops untidy, their licences will be cancelled,” said Dr Shashi Kumar, BBMP joint director for animal husbandry.

Activist Priya Chetty-Rajagopal said that the BBMP had responded to their complaints and addressed the issues they raised. “They took it very seriously and responded to our complaints immediately. We asked that veterinary dispensary clinics be opened. That was also addressed. The animal husbandry and fisheries departments have assured that animal food will be supplied to pet shops.”

Arun Prasad, another activist, said a shop in Shivajinagar had to be opened to feed birds after they received complaints.