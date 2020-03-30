STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru citizens step up to feed construction workers in slum

The organisation donated 5,000 food packets in different parts of the city on Sunday, and intends to increase this to 12,000 and more.

Published: 30th March 2020 06:36 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After The New Indian Express’ report published on Sunday titled ‘Forget Corona, it’s hunger they fear’, on the plight of daily wage labourers running short of food supplies, several individuals and organisations came forward to supply materials to them.

One such organisation —Feed My Bangalore - has donated 250 food packets to the families living in the Nagavarapalya slum, near Gopalan Mall on Old Madras Road. Divya Prabhakar, a volunteer, said, “We gave 250 packets that can feed a family of four to the daily wage labourers at this slum. There are more houses to cover and we have taken down the count to ramp up food supply.”

The organisation donated 5,000 food packets in different parts of the city on Sunday, and intends to increase this to 12,000 and more. Several other people in their individual capacity as well as organisations have come forward to help the daily wage labourers living in this slum.

There are around 300 families living here, with anywhere between 8 to 15 people living in one hut. Without daily wages and lack of ration cards, they are struggling to feed themselves and want to return to their villages in Yadgir district.

