STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cats on canvas

A cat tilts its head towards the left and intently stares at me with curiosity.

Published: 30th March 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Ganapathy Subramaniam with Snowy

Ganapathy Subramaniam with Snowy

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A cat tilts its head towards the left and intently stares at me with curiosity. As I scroll down artist Ganapathy Subramaniam’s Instagram page, I find around 80 such cats in different postures, colours and expressions looking at me. The city-based artist has used his two pet cats as his muse for his art project that began three years ago. 

“If you’re a pet lover, then the moment you see a cat, it reminds you of a cat you either have now or owned in the past. It recreates that particular character in the mind of a viewer. I intend to kindle that feeling with my artworks. I owned two cats and both were called Snowy. I recently gave them up for adoption. Every memory and gesture of them has inspired me to document them in the form of paintings,” says Ganapathy, who has also extensively studied cats’ behaviour and their body movements over the years. 

Feline fascination 
He can go on for hours talking about cats, without a pause. “Cats are extremely alert although they appear to be lazy on the surface. Even while sleeping, there’s a small slit in the eye that keeps it awake and aware. When I go to fetch the milk packet, it runs around and follows me. Suddenly if it finds something moving on the wall, it will go and pursue that. There’s no plan that it follows. Its ability to exist at the moment interests me,” he shares. 

Flexibility, agility and swift moments — these are a few traits in a cat that amuses Ganapathy. “The physicality is such that it produces infinite actions. One time it looks thin. The other time it looks well-rounded. The movements are based on instincts. It expands when it wants to intimidate. It shrinks when it wants to be subordinate or obedient. The body dynamics make it challenging while sketching it. Body features such as tail, ears and whiskers are crucial since they move based on instincts,” says the artist, who tries to capture even the minute moves, jumps, gesture or pose to see what it’s trying to convey. He aims to reproduce the essence of its action and not the exact copy of a cat. 

‘Pet’ project
Ganapathy enjoys experimenting with different mediums where he can be more spontaneous. Although watercolour is his strength, he also uses ink and acrylic. He uses rice paper as the base for painting. “Rice papers are extracted from different trees that grow in East Asian countries. What makes it interesting is, in any other base, depending on how much water you add in paint, it spreads on the paper. Whereas in this, it spreads even without water. You cannot go back if you make a mistake and correct it. High concentration and patience are required. It’s a meditative experience and we need to be in sync with the painting,” explains Ganapathy. 

The size of a cat’s brain is hardly five cm. But Ganapathy believes that humans have more to learn from the animal. “The way a cat looks at its caretaker is interesting. It doesn’t distinguish between species but sees all as one. From a societal view, we exist based on dichotomy. We form boundaries and groups on a different basis. People sometimes get carried away from a false sense of identity. That isn’t the case with cats. Once it gets comfortable with you, its trust levels spike and the body language relaxes to become friendly. They’re not as expressive as dogs, but have other ways of exhibiting their comfort,” shares Ganapathy who’s been writing and painting for the past three years. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp