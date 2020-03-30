STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Contractors fly the coop without paying, labourers plead with Karnataka’s call centre

Many labourers from West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and other states are leaving the city, but many more are stranded since there is no transport for them to reach their home towns.

Published: 30th March 2020 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Daily wage labourers

Daily wage labourers (Photo | EPS/Biswanath)

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The control room of the State Emergency Operation Centre, located in MS building, has been getting dozens of calls a day in the past week from various strata of people seeking help to buy food or access it.

Saturday was no different. The centre operated by the Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Authority received over 100 calls, including from working class people stuck in Varthur, Whitefield, Koramangala, Hebbagodi and other areas of the city. Many are construction workers who say contractors have disappeared without settling wages due to them for several months.

“When we tried to contact the contractors and building owners, we found their phones were switched off. We have informed the local police and asked them to trace the contractors,” the staff told TNIE.

Although the state government has announced that it will release Rs 1,000 per labourer for 21 lakh people registered as construction workers in the state, many appear to have fallen through the gaps in the delivery of financial aid. The state and central governments have announced other welfare measures as well, such as serving free meals at Indira Canteens.

Many labourers from West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and other states are leaving the city, but many more are stranded since there is no transport for them to reach their home towns.

“Most of those who called had not had food since Saturday. We informed BBMP officials who arranged food packets for them. A pregnant woman was also stuck in the city, and officials arranged an ambulance to take her to her native village,” a staff member said.

The call centre also received calls from relatives and family members of patients admitted to private hospitals in Whitefield. Many of them stay as paying guests around the hospitals and have had no access to food since the lockdown began.

“Panicky people have been contacting us from across state and we are passing on the problems to the officers and departments concerned,” G Somashekar, assistant statistical officer in charge of the centre said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka daily wage labourers Bengaluru daily wage coronavirus
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp