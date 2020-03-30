Dad of techie behind ‘sneeze’ pic says son is schizophrenic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after a software engineer was arrested for uploading a post asking people to sneeze and spread coronavirus, his father said his son is schizophrenic.

Mohammed Hafeez Ahmad also said the photo came as a forward to his son and alleged that the police did not follow due. Infosys had removed Mohammed Mujeeb (38) from the job after the incident.

Ahmad said that his son had no criminal antecedent and was under medication for schizophrenia from a very young age. “His treatment has been continued with regular medicines and whenever he skips them, he behaves abnormally. I believe he might have made some senseless post under this disorder, which some miscreant might have used by morphing and forwarding the same,” he alleged.