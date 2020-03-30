STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tribute to Kargil heroes  

“Usually, we hear war stories about the officer in command, which, with all due respect, is well-deserved, but there are so many stories that go unnoticed.

Published: 30th March 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Deepak Surana

Deepak Surana

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  While everyone has their own way of paying tribute to unsung heroes in different fields, city-based author Deepak Surana decided to write a book on war heroes who are “lost in the pages of history”. His latest book, Kargil Folklore, is dedicated to the Indian soldiers who fought the Kargil war. 

“Usually, we hear war stories about the officer in command, which, with all due respect, is well-deserved, but there are so many stories that go unnoticed. My recent book is about such brave tales,” says Surana, whose research for the first book, The Shershah of Kargil, a biography of Late Captain Vikram Batra, led him to come up with his latest book. “While doing my research, I came across so many stories which I knew would never make it to any platform,” adds 24-year-old Surana, a BBA graduate from St Joseph’s College of Commerce.

The book, which is based on tales told to him by Armymen and their families, also speaks about on-duty moments from base camps. One such moment from the book talks about how one of the jawans told his commanding officer that all of them are going to have tea on the peak once they conquer it, but unfortunately, the jawan could not make it. When the commanding officer had his tea after their win, the first person he remembered was the deceased jawan. 

The author gives credit for his fascination with Kargil stories to Bollywood war movies. Despite not hailing from an Army family, he always felt deeply for anyone from the defence background. The book was supposed to have a grand launch on March 22, in presence of families of martyrs but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. It is now available online. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepak Surana lost in the pages of history Kargil war
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp