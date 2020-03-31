STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Ensure cops show restraint: HC

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B V Nagarathna issued this direction through video conference.

Published: 31st March 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday asked the Director General and Inspector General of Police to issue directions to police to show restraint from using lathis and show courtesy and patience towards citizens while enforcing the lockdown . The court was hearing a public interest litigation against alleged police excess/lathicharge on the people for violating the guidelines issued by Home Ministry to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B V Nagarathna issued this direction through video conference. The bench also asked the DG&IGP to issue a circular to police across the state similar to the one issued by the City Police Commissioner asking police personnel to leave the lathis in stations and asked reserve police personnel to use lathi if necessary for bandobust in Bengaluru city. It said that a copy of the circular be placed before the court on the next date of hearing. At the same time, the citizens should cooperate with the administration, the bench said.

HC ASKS STATE TO TAKE STEPS TO DECONGEST PRISONS The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government to take steps to release undertrial prisoners on interim bail and eligible convicts on parole to decongest the prisons to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the state government informed the court that committees at district level will identify undertrial prisoners with offences up to 7 years imprisonment. It has also undertaken steps for identification of convicted prisoners for release on parole.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp