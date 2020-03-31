Ensure cops show restraint: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday asked the Director General and Inspector General of Police to issue directions to police to show restraint from using lathis and show courtesy and patience towards citizens while enforcing the lockdown . The court was hearing a public interest litigation against alleged police excess/lathicharge on the people for violating the guidelines issued by Home Ministry to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B V Nagarathna issued this direction through video conference. The bench also asked the DG&IGP to issue a circular to police across the state similar to the one issued by the City Police Commissioner asking police personnel to leave the lathis in stations and asked reserve police personnel to use lathi if necessary for bandobust in Bengaluru city. It said that a copy of the circular be placed before the court on the next date of hearing. At the same time, the citizens should cooperate with the administration, the bench said.

HC ASKS STATE TO TAKE STEPS TO DECONGEST PRISONS The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government to take steps to release undertrial prisoners on interim bail and eligible convicts on parole to decongest the prisons to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the state government informed the court that committees at district level will identify undertrial prisoners with offences up to 7 years imprisonment. It has also undertaken steps for identification of convicted prisoners for release on parole.