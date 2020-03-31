Fit in quarantine

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s 8.20 am and Aparna Narotham is wrapping up her workout, with her laptop kept nearby. A Pharrell Williams song plays in the background and every time the singer croons the word ‘Happy’, Narotham swiftly performs a squat jump. But she’s not alone. The screen in front of her shows 18 workout buddies, all starting their Monday morning on this endorphin-filled, caloriebusting note. Welcome to the quarantine life, where just like many other things, fitness too seems to be taking the online route. “Though it’s virtual now, this helps retain some normalcy in my routine,” says the marketing professional. Like Narotham, Alex Mathew too has been spending some extra time in front of his laptop. Having started his fitness journey with Cult.fit in October, Mathew didn’t want to miss his daily dose of exercise. Now, this drag performer and artiste manager is a part of an online dance fitness class, which has proven to be an effective stop-gap arrangement.

Abinav Shankar Narayan

“At Cult, you stand at a spot and also record your movements. There is a meter that tracks your energy and gives you points,” explains Mathew. Many Bengalureans are realising the importance of staying fit to combat the sedentary lifestyle. And gyms, fitness instructors and yoga teachers have been happy to comply with interactive virtual sessions. Abinav Shankar Narayan, founder of Namma CrossFit, says 25 people consistently show up for the online video sessions he has been conducting on Zoom since last week, prompting him to increase the number of sessions from two to four.

“Even nonmembers have been showing up at these sessions,” he says, adding that the hour-long free sessions are similar to their regular gym classes. While Namma CrossFit conducts multiple classes a day, Dr Rajeev Rajesh, chief yoga officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute, says they will conduct free live classes on their Facebook page starting April 1. “If we conduct a 20-25 minute class early in the morning, it gives them time to practise the asanas again in the evening,” he says. Virtual sessions do come with their own problems, like ensuring good two-way engagement, but instructors have found different ways to overcome them. Fitness trainer Arathi Krishnan ensures variety in her classes, alternating between zumba, pilates, aerobics, strength and conditioning and circuit training.

Dr Prasad A P, on the other hand, conducts online classes with his wife. “If I’m demonstrating, she gives instructions, and vice versa,” explains the founder-director of Vivekananda School of Yoga. In Narayan’s sessions, one lead coach usually performs the full workout with the trainees, while another coach keeps time. Two other coaches call out for corrections or motivate others. “These sessions are our way of recreating the gym experience,” says Narayan. (With inputs from Tanya Savkoor)