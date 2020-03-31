‘Nation Cares fund would be better name’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and former president of state Congress unit Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said ‘Nation Cares’ would have been a better name than the ‘PM Cares’ Fund — an initiative started by the Prime Minister to draw funds to fight the COVID-19. Taking to social media platform to question the PM, the Congress leader stated: “To use the name #PMCARES reeks of our PM using relief works to promote himself. We already have the National Relief Fund.

Why this? Maybe #NationCares would have been a better name. Anyway, let us all contribute and work together to tackle the #CovidCrisis.” Historian Ramachandra Guha too questioned the need for a new fund when a Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund already exists. “And why the self-aggrandising name, PM-CARES? Must a colossal national tragedy also be (mis)used to enhance the cult of personality?” Guha tweeted.