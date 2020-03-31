By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There are a lot of things you can do indoors to keep yourself fit and entertained. To start with, you can clean your house, learn how to cook, look for new recipes, do some physical activity like yoga or a small activity at home, meditate, draw, or write a story. You can write about your quarantine experience in a fun way and document them so you can show them to people in the future. I had a live performance on That Extra Step’s Instagram page last evening, for their Month of Music.

Vasu Dixit musician

Since people cannot go out right now to attend concerts or watch performances, I felt that this way, they could still be in touch and contribute something to bring a smile on people’s face. I don’t know how long it will take for the situation to go back to normal but we have to be mentally prepared for longer, stay safe at home, and follow whatever the government is asking. It is better to be safe than sorry.

I have been keeping myself busy by doing household chores, I work out, cook, and also, I have been making a compost at home. I have been composing some new music. One of the songs is called Ruk Ja, which is a collaboration with an artiste from Mumbai, in which she has written about the present situation and how we should be accepting, realising and hopeful during this time.