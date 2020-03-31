What’s in a name?

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This Whitefield couple conducted an online naming ceremony for their twin sons through a video calling app; family members from Jaipur, Kolkata and Itanagar joined in from respective homes to celebrate the occasion

Praveen Jain has conducted many naming ceremonies in his 18 years of being a pandit. But none has been as memorable as the ritual he conducted this Sunday, an experience he defines as “one for the books.” Jain took part in a virtual naming ceremony as requested by couple residing in Whitefield, Sachin Sethi and Amita Jain. “I was surprised when Sachin first told me he wanted to use a video conference calling app to carry out this ceremony,” says the city-based pandit, as he continues, “My first reaction was, ‘How will this work?’ But now that we have actually done it, I’m happy about how it turned out.”

The past Sunday was a special one for the couple, who finally got to welcome their twin boys – Avyukt and Avyaan – with their names. After having postponed the ceremony multiple times, due to the ongoing pandemic, the duo was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief this weekend. “The ritual was first supposed to take place on March 22, which happened to be the day of Janata curfew. Then we postponed it to March 25 but the lockdown came into place. Our babies were born on February 1 and we had already put this off for so long now that an online method seemed to be the best option available,” says Amita. A naming ceremony is usually a big celebration in Sachin’s family.

the family hosts the naming ceremony of their twins via video call

“We had planned to invite 250 people but had to cancel all the bookings at the last minute,” he recounts. While the lockdown is in place till April 15, the concerned father still did not want to risk a ceremony with a huge gathering post the quarantine, more so with two people aged above 60 at home. “But doing a low-key ceremony with just four or six people didn’t seem fun either. At least both our families and friends could join us virtually through a video call,” adds Amita. The one-and-a-half hour ceremony, which started at 8.30 am on Sunday, saw family members join in from Jaipur, Kolkata and Itanagar. “In total, we had about 25-28 people on call.

Even friends who stay just 2 km away were present online since we’re all practising social distancing,” says Sachin, who works at Dell Technologies. Besides pandit Jain, a guru from Bihar was also a part of the call. Like Jain, other family members too initially displayed apprehension, which quickly turned into excitement post a dry run a day before the ceremony. “I created a WhatsApp group and then spent 15 minutes with each member who needed help in downloading the Zoom application and understanding how it works,” explains Sachin, adding how his family members also took part in an online poll that helped the couple finalise the names for their sons. Om Prakash Sethi, Sachin’s father, recalls the surprise he expressed when his son first told him about the virtual initiative. “I never thought I’d see an online naming ceremony,” says the 66-year-old.

“But it felt good to see and be with all my family members.” Agrees the pandit, who expresses similar happiness with how things panned out. So much so, that he is now considering an online puja since temples are also shut during the lockdown. “I have received 12 calls already from devotees who have asked me about the online naming ceremony and whether something similar can be done for the morning darshan as well. It might actually be a good idea.”