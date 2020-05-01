STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
City docs attach boy’s severed fingers

Doctors at a private hospital in the city have managed to reattach the severed fingers of a six-year-old boy from Kolar after he lost them while playing with a coconut cutter.

Published: 01st May 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Doctors at a private hospital in the city have managed to reattach the severed fingers of a six-year-old boy from Kolar after he lost them while playing with a coconut cutter. When the child severed three of the fingers of his right hand while playing on Thursday, his shocked parents rushed him to a local hospital, carrying the fingers in a box of ice but could not get treatment there. 

“The incident happened at Kolar and the boy couldn’t get treatment there. Luckily, the parents rushed him to our hospital so that we could immediately operate on him. The parents had to rush the boy during the lockdown from Kolar with great difficulty,” Dr Priyadarshan, plastic and micro vascular surgeon at Rainbow Children’s Hospital said.

Doctors at the hospital performed a four-hour long microvascular plastic surgery. The boy is recuperating, and once the hand heals he will undergo physiotherapy and eventually regain movement in the fingers, according to an official release from the hospital.

