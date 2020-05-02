Covid scare halts Metro work in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Work on the construction of the elevated corridor of Namma Metro between Dairy Circle and Gottigere was stopped for a few days following a scare that one of the workers had contracted Covid-19.

Work was stopped on Wednesday evening after a 44-year-old worker developed a cough and was taken to hospital for testing, according to a Metro source. His results came back negative. The man had been suffering from asthma for the past two years.

Nearly 170 labourers were working along the stretch were tested by a mobile unit. No one tested positive.

“The worker will take treatment for a few days and join work,” the source said, adding that work was not done on Friday due to the May Day holiday. BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said the worker suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection.