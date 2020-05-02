Face fear with style

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the threat of the pandemic continues to loom large, protection gear like faces masks are here to stay. Now an important part of every outing, many fashion designers are coming up with trendy designs for people to rock every look. Bengaluru-based designer Reshma Kunhi – whose client list has names like Bipasha Basu, Tammanaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Samhita Shetty, Mithali Raj and Ragini Dwivedi – initially started making fabric masks just for her team. Now her fabric masks have been in demand among celebrities like Samyuktha Hornad, Nanditha Shwetha and Iti.

“I have a workforce of 100 people and I decided to make fabric masks for them and their family members, and also for the poor and the needy,” says Kunhi. The demand gave birth to the idea of making printed fashionable masks for women so that they can sport fancy masks with their jeans, workwear, casual wear and even party wear. Her masks come in different colours, fancy prints and also include a “premium” piece. Men aren’t left out either. Solid colours and stripes, which are sold at `120 for a set of three, is also available. All proceeds from the same are going to be donated to daily wage workers.

Bollywood’s sought-after designer, Anita Dongre, whose designs have been donned by Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, has also converted two of her community tailoring units to create protective face masks. The effort is also to provide employment in rural communities, with all social distancing norms and hygiene measures in place. “We have begun the production of protective masks to help meet needs amid the pandemic. As we initiate production to help contribute to safety efforts, we extend our gratitude to local authorities, our skilled tailors and everyone involved this endeavour,” says the statement posted by Anita Dongre Foundation.

Brands like Wildcraft and Fabindia have also come up with masks. Fabindia’s non-medical fabric masks are made of double layered 100 per cent cotton and assorted handmade printed fabrics. The masks are available in a pack of 3 for `100 and pack of 5 for `150 on their official website. On the other hand, Wildcraft’s Hypashield W95 masks have a six-layered triple filtration system, which is available on their official website and starts from `600 per piece.

And just to make it a little fun during this gloomy time, designer Payal Singhal, who is soon going to be out with her line of masks, started an online campaign of celebrities in printed masks to spread awareness about the importance of wearing one. “Masks are going to be an essential accessory for at least the next 6 to 12 months. With the immense love we have received for the Mask Campaign, we plan to manufacture the masks in-house once the lockdown is lifted,” says Singhal, whose masks will be available on her official website and e-commerce portals.