Man accused of murder attacks lawyer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An advocate was allegedly assaulted by a gang in Konanakunte police station limits on Thursday. Ramappa P, a resident of Hommadevanahalli, Gottigere, in Bengaluru, stated that he was attacked by Vinay, who is a suspect in the murder of his nephew Mohan and the latter’s aides.

Police said that when Ramappa had gone to buy mutton on Thursday noon, Vinay and around five of his associates allegedly assaulted him for lodging a complaint with the police against him in connection with Mohan’s murder.

“As the police had interrogated Vinay and his aides in the case, Vinay allegedly assaulted and threatened the complainant by saying that they would finish him. We have registered a case in this connection,” an officer attached to the Konanakunte police said.