Oppn advises caution on restarting economy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the state cabinet decided to ease lockdown restrictions in Karnataka post May 4, the Opposition Congress and JDS welcomed the move, but also asked the government to tread with caution. Leaders of both parties acknowledged that easing lockdown restrictions is the only way to ensure economic stability, but also warned that this shouldn’t dilute the purpose of the lockdown.

“The government has to take serious precautions while easing restrictions. It has to exercise a lot of caution. It has to first immediately announce a special economic package for the poor,” said Siddaramaiah, Congress Legislative Party Chief.

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy welcomed the move, but said easing of restrictions could affect the safety and health of the poor. “If precautions are not taken, then all the trouble people went through the last one month will be for nothing. The Union government has forgotten the plight of the poor, so let the state government at least help them out by announcing relief measures,” he said.