Turning over a new page

 Instagram suggestions, non-contact pickup, reduced staff... Here’s how bookstores are writing a fresh script to sustain themselves 

Blossom Book House will be open from 11am to 3pm and will deliver books via delivery apps;

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bibliophiles can now breathe a sigh of relief. Many bookstores in the city are slowly lifting their shutters, albeit for a few hours a day. Blossom Book House is the latest to join the lot, following Sapna, Bookworm, Goobe’s Book Republic and Walking BookFairs.

“We will now be open from 11am to 3pm and will deliver books via delivery apps. If a customer asks for one or two books, they will have to bear the delivery fee. If it’s more than that, we will take care of it,” says Mayi Gowda, owner of the bookstore on Church Street. Within hours of this announcement going live on their Facebook page, Gowda started receiving enquiries from customers. 

Coming Monday, Champaca Bookstore, Library, Cafe will also be open from 11am to 3pm. Orders have to be placed beforehand, and you can pick up the books personally. “We are keeping the government advisory in mind. Books can really help change one’s state of mind in a pandemic like this,” says owner Radhika Timbadia.

Upali Mishra 

The team has uploaded several titles on their website for people to browse before placing an order. “We’re excited to sell the new books we got in stock just before the lockdown was imposed. These include Havoc of Choice by Wanjiru Koinange and From the Colonial to the Contemporary: Images, Iconography, Memories, and Performances of Law in India’s High Courts by Rahela Khorakiwala,” adds Timbadia.

Ravi Menezes of Goobe’s says even being partially open for business can make a huge difference. Currently, the store gets 1-2 customers a day, clocking in sales of `1,000. “We have been closed for 35 days, so whatever we are earning now covers just about 25 per cent of our expenses. But that’s still better than nothing,” he says. Customers can reach out to find out if a book is available and if it is not, request for it post the end of the lockdown, or opt for alternatives. “We have 11 years’ experience so we can make suitable suggestions. Right now, people seem to be going for those as well,” shares Menezes.

All bookstores seem to be ensuring safety as well, with staff donning gloves and masks before handling the books. Stores like Goobe’s and Blossom are also functioning with minimal staff. At Sapna Book House, Jayanagar, customers can walk in to browse for books while adhering to social distancing. “Only three people are allowed at any given point,” says Samir Mehta, head of the outlet. 

Upali Mishra, of Walking BookFairs Bangalore, points out how books too are essential, more so in these times. “They can bring escape, joy, and most importantly, hope,” she says. Open since April 1 for non-contact pick up of pre-ordered books, the store, is as usual, offering a 20 per cent discount on books. “It doesn’t seem like we were closed at all. Instead of talking to people in my bookshop, I talk to them on Instagram, recommend books, show photos of books and take orders the whole day,” she says. “But we can’t wait to welcome readers back into our shop once this is behind us.”

