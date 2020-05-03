STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eager to get home, many land at Majestic bus station

I came here for construction work. Since it is on hold, I thought I will wait till the end of the lockdown.

Published: 03rd May 2020 06:11 AM

A group of women wears masks near Majestic Bus Stand, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday | PANDARINATH B

By PREEJA PRASAD
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Centre allowing migrants to head back home, hundreds of people, including daily- wage labourers, students and even professionals, descended on the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s bus depot in Bengaluru’s Majestic area on Saturday. As people gathered in large numbers, social distancing went for a toss and people were even seen screaming and shouting the names of their respective towns and villages to find copassengers so that they could hire a bus.

Speaking to TNSE, Vinay Sreenivasa of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV), who was at the KSRTC bus station to check if proper arrangements had been made, said that he observed over 700 people of various backgrounds, apart from migrant labourers, who had no clue how they would get back. “The KSRTC officials and BBMP officials came in only after the people started crowding. There was only one KSRTC and one BBMP officer on the ground. Since they were allowing only 30 passengers in each bus, they asked the people themselves to find other passengers heading towards the same destination,” he told TNSE.

Workers not able to pay for one-way ticket

“Even the women’s toilet was shut as there was no water. This shows lack of planning,” Vinay Sreenivasa contended. Those who wanted to take a bus were to be charged two-way fare, but after opposition from the public, the government decided to charge them only one-way fare. With no work since many days, some labourers struggled to pay even that. Though CM B S Yediyurappa and P r i m a r y a n d Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar tried to get the labourers to stay, promising work, several wanted to leave. “I am from Bihar.

I came here for construction work. Since it is on hold, I thought I will wait till the end of the lockdown. But we don’t get proper food. I do not have enough money for essentials,” said Kumar, a labourer at a camp in Mahadevapura. While Suresh Kumar admitted to the chaos and the d e p a r t m e n t b e i n g unprepared, KSRTC officials blamed the police for the mess. Officials told TNSE that there was a lack of communication from the police department.

DyCM Laxman Savadi reportedly held a video-conference with officials and the corporations on measures to be taken. According to a source, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the police department had listed all the labourers’ camps where a sub-inspector was in charge of collating names and Aadhaar details under the guidance of an ACP. “The police were to inform workers at these camps that after BBMP screening, a BMTC bus would take them to bus stands and railway stations. Instead, they all came to Majestic,” an official said. However, Rao told TNSE, “Everything is under control.

There is no chaos”. The KSRTC on Saturday managed to send around 3,000 people in 120 interdistrict buses. There are 5,344 migrant labourers, mostly in Bengaluru, from the rest of the state. Surprisingly, authorities do not even have proper data on the number of migrants in the city and how many intend to go back. Suresh Kumar clarified that a proper system will be put in place from Sunday.

It will be made mandatory for anyone wanting to travel back to their districts within the state to get per mission from the respective DCPs and deputy commis-sioners. However, for inter-state transportation, a proper protocol is being followed and registrations are being done on a website. “Inter-state registrations have started and the government will announce when the operations will start. It is likely to start only after May 17,” an officer said.

Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

