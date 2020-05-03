STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Fighting spirit: COVID-19 survivor Diya Naidu hats new identity of plasma donor

Dancer-choreographer Diya Naidu, one of Karnataka’s first plasma donors, speaks to City Express about her journey through the process. 
 

Published: 03rd May 2020 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Diya Naidu with her aunt, veteran actor Nafisa Ali

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a stage artiste, Diya Naidu is used to being under the spotlight. But the last few weeks have been particularly overwhelming for the COVID-19 survivor, who is one of the first plasma donors from Karnataka.

Her phone has been buzzing ever since she took to Instagram to talk about donating plasma for coronavirus treatment trials. More so, after her aunt, veteran actor Nafisa Ali, posted about it as well. 

Pic: Dannilla Correya  

In convalescent plasma therapy, antibodies from the blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient are used to treat those affected by the virus.

“There have been many times I thought this is the last time I was going to speak about my journey. But I continued to do it as the doctors suggested this would help reduce the fear people had about the virus and it could help them get more donors too,” says the 36-year-old dancer-choreographer.

Living in the city alone meant there was no one to accompany her for medical procedures.

“I was nervous initially. But it seemed like a regular process and the medical staff also put me at ease,” says Naidu.

The process was carried out in three cycles, in intervals.

Though not painful, the donation can make one momentarily weak, she says.

“I take dance classes in the mornings and evenings. I had to cancel some of the evening sessions because I had to take it easy for a few days since my body was still recovering,” says Naidu, who probably contracted the virus on her way back to Bengaluru from Switzerland after a dance project in March. 

She returned to India on March 9 and tested positive on March 16.

Though asymptomatic, she had lost her sense of taste and smell, leading some doctors to initially believe that it could have just been a sign of sinus.

“We were learning things one day at a time but now we are better informed,” says Naidu, who stayed in the hospital for 20 days.

While her immediate contacts were also taken for testing, their results came out negative.  

Love and wishes from friends and family members were plenty but Naidu encountered people’s meaner side too.

Afraid of having infected others, the artiste had taken to social media to urge people to get tested if they had got in touch with her.

“I did that out of genuine concern but instead, I was trolled for not quarantining myself on my return,” recalls Naidu, adding that at that time, only those returning from Iran, China, Italy and Singapore were required to self-isolate. But she isn’t one to hold grudges.

“This behaviour is coming from a place of fear,” she says. “Right now, my only request to everyone is to be compassionate and show support for those on the frontline.”  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Diya Naidu COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID Survivor
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp