First migrant special train chugs off from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar with 1190 passengers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first migrant special train from Karnataka departed from Bengaluru's Chikkabanavara Railway Station to Bhubaneshwar at 9.26 am today with 1190 passengers onbaoard.

All passengers authorised by the Karnataka government, were onboard the 22-coach train. Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Railway Division, A K Verma also was present at the venue.

A few hours later, another special train set off for Bihar at 2:35 pm from Malur station as other such trains toward Hatia, Patna, Howrah and Jaipur are to also run from Bengaluru, either from Chikkabanavar or Malur railway Station.

A senior railway official said, "These two remote stations have been chosen for the special trains in order to avoid people rushing to the station and creating panic."

The temperature of passengers, who were brought to the station in BMTC buses, amid tight security by RPF troops were checked using infrared thermometers at the entrance of the station before letting them in.

"To ensure social distancing, only 54 passengers were allowed per coach with no standing permitted. Two general compartments have been converted into. sleeper coaches. The train has two SLRs (sleeper cum luggage rakes)" said a commercial department official.

Most of the Commercial Division staff were present to carefully scrutinise every passenger's ticket before letting him or her board the train.

All passengers had face masks on them and expressed enormous relief over being able to finally leave to

their hometown.

The superfast train will not stop anywhere enroute to pick up passengers and is expected to reach its destination within 30 hours. Food will be provided free of cost onboard the train.

(With Online Desk inputs)