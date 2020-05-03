STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

First migrant special train chugs off from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar with 1190 passengers

All passengers authorised by the Karnataka government, were onboard the 22-coach train. Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Railway Division,  A K Verma also was present at the venue.

Published: 03rd May 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS/A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first migrant special train from Karnataka departed from Bengaluru's Chikkabanavara Railway Station to Bhubaneshwar at 9.26 am today with 1190 passengers onbaoard.

All passengers authorised by the Karnataka government, were onboard the 22-coach train. Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Railway Division,  A K Verma also was present at the venue.

A few hours later, another special train set off for Bihar at 2:35 pm from Malur station as other such trains toward Hatia, Patna, Howrah and Jaipur are to also run from Bengaluru, either from Chikkabanavar or Malur railway Station. 

A senior railway official said, "These two remote stations have been chosen for the special trains in order to avoid people rushing to the station and creating panic."

The temperature of passengers, who were brought to the station in BMTC buses, amid tight security by RPF troops were checked using infrared thermometers at the entrance of the station before letting them in. 

"To ensure social distancing, only 54 passengers were allowed per coach with no standing permitted. Two general compartments have been converted into. sleeper coaches. The train has two SLRs (sleeper cum luggage rakes)" said a commercial department official. 

Most of the Commercial Division staff were present to carefully scrutinise every passenger's ticket before letting him or her board the train. 

All passengers had face masks on them and expressed enormous relief over being able to finally leave to
their hometown.

The superfast train will not stop anywhere enroute to pick up passengers and is expected to reach its destination within 30 hours.  Food will be provided free of cost onboard the train. 

(With Online Desk inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant labourers lockdown special trains bengaluru Bhubaneswar
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp