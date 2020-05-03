STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

For Bengaluru’s poor, no ration card, no food

More  than a month into the lockdown, the government is facing a huge humanitarian crisis as many people across Bengaluru say they are battling hunger because they don’t have ration cards.

Published: 03rd May 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

People form long queues to receive food kits in Bengaluru | EXPRESS

By BALA CHAUHAN
Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than a month into the lockdown, the government is facing a huge humanitarian crisis as many people across Bengaluru say they are battling hunger because they don’t have ration cards. This despite the government’s assurance to feed everyone even if they don’t have ration cards. “The government has given rations to those who have applied for ration cards and not yet got the cards. We will give them rations in May as well,” Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Vandita Sharma told The New Sunday Express.

“Food kits have been given to those who have not applied and those who do not have ration cards. The government is also seeking the help of NGOs to reach out to those people who don’t have ration cards,” she added. Kamakshi (35), a resident of Hanumanthanagar, buys ration for her family of five, including three children. “I used to sell company products doorto- door till last month. There is nothing to do now. My husband has neurological problems and has recently been discharged from hospital. We couldn’t get a ration card because we don’t have Aadhaar cards.

I have to buy rice from the fair price shop. My savings are depleting,” she said. Bhagyalakshmi (45) lives in Nayandahalli. A widow, she fends for herself, her 70-yearold mentally challenged mother, her daughter and two grandchildren. “We don’t have a ration card. I wanted to get one, but then came the lockdown. I have approached so many people in our neighbourhood to help us get rations from the government, but no one has helped so far. When I go to the PDS shop, they tell me that ration is over. We buy rations with whatever we have. Soon, we will have nothing left,” she sobbed. Sujatha of Vijayanagar too doesn’t have a ration card and is not getting free ration from the government.

“I go to the area PDS shop and buy rice at Rs 10 per kg from people who get it on their ration cards,” she said. Sujatha runs a family of four, including her two children. Volunteers, who have been distributing free meals to thousands of migrant workers and slum dwellers in the city, say that government ration kits are not reaching all those who don’t have ration cards.

“Around 80 to 100 local people and migrant workers and their families queue up every day under the Hennur Road flyover waiting for food vans between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm,” said interior designer Sabiha, who has been volunteering with Zerodha-Smally ’s Café initiative for the distribution of free food for over a month. The plight of migrant workers is no different. Caught between their home states asking them to return and the fear of an uncertain future, some of them, who TNSE spoke to, said they do not wish to return. “We are living on our last savings.

We don’t want to go back because there is nothing to do there,” said Kahdeer, a tailor from Bihar, who lives with 13 other migrant workers from his state near the Halasuru police station. Satish, also from Bihar, is a construction worker and lives with 300 people in Whitefield. “We were getting free meals till recently. It has stopped coming. We have put our resources together and are roughing it out. We don’t want to go back because there is no work. We also fear that government will put us under quarantine for 14 days,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp