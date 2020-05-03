Industries can resume production, says Shettar

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar said that the state government is ready to provide any amount of support to resume industrial activities in the state. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has allowed opening of all industries, except for those in containment zones, from May 4.

Chairing a meeting of industrialists in Belagavi on Saturday, Shettar said, “There is no need for passes for workers. Discussions are being held to grant a special package for small scale industries and a proposal in this regard has been submitted to the Centre. The Prime Minister is expected to make announcements in this regard soon.”Commercial activity will also be permitted in phases, but lockdown restrictions will continue.