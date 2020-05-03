Migrants swarm stations to get info on Sunday special trains

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Bangalore Railway Division chose to remain tight-lipped on details of the special trains to be run for migrants on Sunday, those desperate to leave Bengaluru visited Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna and Yesvantpur railway stations in search of information. To avoid a rush at the station that would violate social distancing protocols, Railways has decided not to release any information, said a senior railway official. Even after heavy security was deployed at KSR Railway Station and the movement of public was barred, people gathered outside the station to enquire about the train.

At Yesvantpur Railway Station, around 50 people came on Saturday to enquire if they could leave from there. “A few had even landed with luggage,” a railway official said. The Divisional Railway Manager’s office too had a few visitors asking for details. South Western Railways has put out a release urging public not to come to stations as they will not be allowed to board trains.

Only those shortlisted by the state will be permitted on the trains. Both commercial and railway protection force staffers were busy with meetings to handle the operation smoothly. A video conference with the Railway Board and other top railway officials also took place.