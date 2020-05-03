STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, government wants to cut wasteful spending

Plans afoot to merge Minor Irrigation and Water Resources, Social Welfare and Backward Classes depts, remove redundant posts

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government, which is desperately looking to generate revenue, wants to cut ‘unnecessary expenditure’, thereby saving money. With the Covid-19 outbreak, the government needs to bring financial discipline. It is planning to merge some departments like Minor Irrigation and Water Resources, Social Welfare and Backward Classes. Apart from this, a few boards and corporations will also be scrapped . It also plans to remove redundant posts in each department.

A Cabinet sub-committee has been formed recently headed by Revenue Minister R Ashok in this regard. The committee also includes Law Minister Madhuswamy and Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.
At present, the State government has many departments, corporations and boards working under various sectors. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa feels that as some of them don’t have little or no work, they can be trimmed or scrapped.

Speaking to TNSE, Minister Madhuswamy said there were many ‘unnecessary’ departments as also some posts. At the same time, there are departments which need staff. “We are looking into cutting down some posts and deputing officials to other departments that need people,’’ he said. He said this was not just to bring discipline, but help save money. “If we remove unnecessary posts, the salary, expenditure, vehicles and other revenue will be saved,’’ he said. This is also the need of the hour, he added.

Asked if the committee has to submit the report within a certain time frame, Madhuswamy said there is no deadline but they want to submit it at the earliest. He said so far, one preliminary meeting was held. Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office said many departments like Social Welfare and Backward Classes work under two different departments. Likewise Minor Irrigation and Water Resources, Urban Development Department and Department of Muncipal Administration.

“All these can be brought under one department. Since all these are inter-related, it will be easier for officials to work in coordination,” sources said. This apart, there are many people working in the same posts. Especially in departments like PWD, BBMP or Water Resources -- officials bring political pressure and work in the same post. This means the State government ends up paying salary to two people for the same post.

