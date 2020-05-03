Palike collects Rs 51K ‘mask’ fines in one day 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) made wearing masks compulsory and announced penalties for violators, the Palike has raked in Rs 51,700 in fines.



People who were penalised included those were loitering, people out to buy essentials, and commuters going about in two and four-wheelers. BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar clarified that people could use face masks of any type including homemade ones or a cloth such as bandanas or scarves to cover the nose and mouth fully.

Fines at IISc

Bengaluru’s premier Indian Institute of Science has fined over 200 students and other campus residents for violating its ‘no mask, no entry’ rule.IISc fined people on the same scale as the BBMP and issued receipts. A student said “While we are given cloth masks, wearing this to the mess does a disservice because of the various organisms that can start growing because of the moisture.

And it will merely prevent larger droplets and not smaller ones. Besides, the mechanism of the spread is not completely known.”IISc director Anurag Kumar said “I cannot talk about that. Please call somebody else.”

East D9,000

West D8,300

South D18,700

Mahadevapura D7,000

RR Nagar D5,300

Dasarahalli D2,400

Bommanahalli D1,000