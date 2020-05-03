STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rowdy sheeter attacked in front of his residence in Bengaluru

Few days before Bujji and his gang had allegedly killed another rowdy sheeter and the Saturday attack on Bujji was an act of revenge, preliminary investigations revealed.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rowdy Sheeter Bujji alias Bujju was brutally attacked by another rowdy sheeter Daniel and his associates on Saturday night. The incident happened right in front of his residence in KK Halli police limits.

According to police, preliminary investigations showed that the attack was an act of revenge on Bujji.

Few days before Bujji and his gang had allegedly killed another rowdy sheeter Stalin who happens to be Daniel’s relative. Hence to avenge his relative's death Daniel attacked Bujji on Saturday and fled from the scene.

A case has been registered in KG Halli Police Station and investigation is on.

