‘The industry will need working capital funds across the value chain’  

Coming out of the lockdown, in the midst of a pandemic, cannot be looked at as a single drastic step.

Published: 03rd May 2020 11:25 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Coming out of the lockdown, in the midst of a pandemic, cannot be looked at as a single drastic step. It has to be a gradual, controlled process that may vary in different geographical areas, depending on the intensity of the challenge. We will need to observe and learn though this process; be willing to change the approach as needed.

n Srini Vudayagiri
CEO, Unibic Cookies

The industry will need working capital funds across the value chain to fight this crisis. Perhaps, the government can provide concessional raw materials to food firms, or even look at direct supply of key ingredients from bodies like Food Corporation of India (FCI) to food processing companies. Self-help groups of farmers can also be encouraged to aggregate supplies and reach out to food processing companies directly. Availability of workforce and supply chain logistics need to be addressed with increased vigour.

Innovation and collaboration will be the key. With new direct-to-consumer models and tie-ups between FMCG companies and food aggregators, delivery companies, gated community visitor management companies and cab aggregators, the ‘new normal’ is already taking shape.  The lockdown has shown the importance of standalone supermarkets and kirana stores as they were quick to respond and implement changes in their business. The impact of tech, especially digital payments, will only increase in time. 

As a food company, we are doing our bit - not just to ensure the supply of products to our customers, but also to pay tribute to the COVID-19 warriors across sectors, including healthcare, government administration and the supply chain. We need to be sensitive to the plight of labourers, daily wage workers, and contract workers. The biggest challenge is to strike the fine balance between  livelihood and lives.

