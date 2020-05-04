College staff to report on duty from May 4

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Commissioner Directorate Collegiate Education on Sunday directed Group A and B officials of all government offices, teaching and non-teaching staff of government/government-aided colleges in red zone (Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru) to report to work from Monday.

Also, 33% of Group C and Group D staff, too, are supposed to render service from Monday. The choice of nominating staff to constitute these 33% is to be decided by the chief of the institute/organisation concerned, the Commissioner Directorate Collegiate Education stated in a press communiqué.

Further, all staff members in government offices and colleges in the orange and green zones are directed to report to duty Monday onwards. The staff members are directed to strictly wear masks and undertake necessary precautions as prescribed by the health department, the communiqué stated.