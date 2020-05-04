Hookah bar raided in Bengaluru's Banashankari, three held for violating lockdown

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police raided a hookah bar in Banashankari that was being run in violation of the lockdown restrictions, and arrested three men, including the establishment owner.

Soorajkumar (29), owner of Caf Eleven located on Ring Road in Banashankari, manager Lakshman (26) and employee Jeethu (21) were arrested during the raid on Saturday.

“We have booked the accused under the provisions of COTPA and Excise Act, as liquor bottles were also found. We have seized hookah pots, flavoured tobacco boxes and two liquor bottles. A case has been registered at Banashankari police station in this regard,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said.