In relief to migrant labourers, ‘Shramik Special’ trains chug off from Bengaluru

With the train originating station as well as timing kept confidential and an extremely tight security cordon thrown all around, the Railways ensured that no untoward incidents took place anywhere.

Published: 04th May 2020 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers including many migrant workers heading to board the first Shramik Special of SWR from platform one of Chikkabanavara Railway Station on Sunday morning. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a huge relief to migrant workers employed in Bengaluru from Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand, the Bengaluru Railway Division on Sunday ran four special trains in quick succession.

These ‘Shramik Special’ trains have together facilitated 4,790 passengers head to their hometowns, offering them massive relief from the poverty and hunger issues impacting them since the first national lockdown.

A scheduled fifth train to Bhubaneswar could not be run due to poor patronage. With the train originating station as well as timing kept confidential and an extremely tight security cordon thrown all around, the Railways ensured that no untoward incidents took place anywhere.

The first Shramik train from Karnataka began from the lesser-known Chikkabanavara railway station, located 14 km from the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station, chugging off at 9.26 am from Platform One here.

A total of 1,190 passengers were on board heading to Bhubaneswar with everyone wearing a facemask. Compulsory social distancing was maintained with only 54 people allowed in a coach.

The general coaches were also made into sleeper coaches and two disabled sleeper luggage racks on both ends of the train were allowed to take six passengers each. 

A total of 47 BMTC buses brought the passengers from different locations across the city and they were all subjected to a quick fever test at the entrance of the station using infrared thermometers by the Railway medical team to detect Covid-19 symptoms.

Commercial wing staff, Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police and State police carried out checks and rechecks of tickets before letting anyone board the train.  

Just before passengers could arrive, every compartment was disinfected and sanitized again by the housekeeping staff. The remaining three trains departed from Malur. According to E Vijaya, chief public relations officer, SWR, “The second Shramik train left to Dhanapur railway station in Patna at 2.35 pm with all the 1,200 seats taken. The third special was run to Hatia in Jharkhand at 5.25 pm with full occupancy while a fourth was run as a second trip to Dhanapur at 7.38 pm.

“Those who want to register themselves for future special trains can do so at sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in

Not everybody goes home 

Despite the Bengaluru Railway Division trying to keep details about the special trains a secret, a lot of people gathered details through word of mouth.

A lot of them landed at Chikkabanavara station hoping to go home, which did not happen for many. Senior divisional commercial manager A N Krishna Reddy told TNIE, “Only those who have been brought in BMTC buses by the state government and have a bus ticket can board the trains.” 

NGO distributes sanitary pads 

Members of Smile, an NGO, got on to Platform One at Chikkabanavara Railway Station and started distributing necessities to passengers.

The all-male team went around distributing essentials such as soap and toothbrushes among passengers.

They even distributed packets of sanitary napkins among women passengers.

“Many of them were poor and had very little cash on them. They appreciated our help,” said a representative, MA Saleem. 

Migrants had to pay Rs 50 more 

As mandated by a Railway Board circular, all passengers had to pay an extra Rs 50 extra. The ticket to Bhubaneshwar was Rs 800 per instead of Rs 750.

“A sum of Rs 30 goes towards the sleeper and superfast fee while a sum of Rs 20 was collected for all such special trains,” a railway official explained. Due to less traffic enroute, the special trains are permitted to run at 80 kmph, explained another railway official. 

