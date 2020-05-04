Metro workers demand to be sent home, caned in Bengaluru's Bommanahhalli

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped Bommanahhalli on Sunday after hundreds of Metro workers demanded that arrangements be made to send them back to their home towns.

When the workers, who had gathered at a colony near the construction site, started throwing stones and damaging vehicles parked on the premises, the police resorted to a mild lathi-charge.

Companies contracted by Namma Metro employ 936 workers, who are anxious to return to their home towns after the government announced that migrants can go back.

The workers said that they are angry with their employers for not making any arrangements for them to return.

Around 3 pm, a few protesting workers standing outside the gates were allegedly caned by the police for violating social distancing.

In the melee, a few workers and police officers sustained minor injuries and several vehicles belonging to Namma Metro parked in the colony were damaged.

The workers alleged that the supervisor and contractors did not want them to go and selected only 200 among 936.

They said that there is no water or food at their sheds, and their employers have not taken care of their needs.

“Many of us have not been paid and we are struggling to get food,” they complained.

Soon after the stone-throwing incident, additional troops were rushed to the spot. Senior police officers are now camping in the area.