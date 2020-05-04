STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No ration in our constituencies, says Bengaluru Congress leaders

Members of the Mahila Congress raised slogans and marched towards the chief minister’s residence on Sunday. They were arrested and later released.

Published: 04th May 2020 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Mahila Congress members staging a protest in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Alleging that the government is not supplying adequate quantities of ration to the needy in constituencies represented by Congress leaders, members of the Mahila Congress raised slogans and marched towards the chief minister’s residence on Sunday. They were arrested and later released.

The protesters complained that in Shanthinagar, Chamarajpet, BTM Layout, Jayanagar, Vijayanagar and other constituencies that have Congress leaders in power, ration is not being distributed properly by government agencies.

They said that MLAs — NA Haris, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Ramalinga Reddy, Sowmya Reddy and M Krishnappa — were all distributing ration and food kits by spending from their own pockets.

Around 30,000-50,000 food packets and ration kits are being distributed in these four constituencies in the city, helping daily wage workers, auto drivers,  housemaids, electricians, plumbers and others who lead a hand-to-mouth existence, they said. 

Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy, who was one of the leaders at the forefront of the protest, told TNIE, “Each constituency has about four lakh-plus population, but they have not given us enough ration. They gave us small quantities and it has not lasted. Every day, I am supplying the ration using my own resources and we also get around 10,000 kits as donation. How long can we feed the people? It has been more than a month since the lockdown and how can the government do this to us? I have called, met and written letters to the chief minister and ministers, but nothing has happened. I don’t know what more to do.”

The protesters were led by four former ministers -- Umashree, Jayamala, Rani Satish and  Motamma, MLA Anjali Nimbalkar and KPCC women’s wing president Pushpa Amarnath. As the march reached near Shivananda Circle, it was stopped by the police. 

Sowmya Reddy alleged, “The police behaved rudely and threatened us.” Another Congress worker said that though the protest was by women, the police, despite not having any women officers, used force. 

The Mahila Congress members were arrested and taken first to Mysuru Road and later brought to the Ulsoor Gate police station, where they staged a protest again.

“While genuine people are not being given ration, the Sarjapur godown racket shows how certain BJP members are siphoning off the food and supplying it to the black market,’’ alleged a Congress leader.  

The Congress workers also protested against the misuse of power at the “state government godowns” by some BJP workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress BJP Mahila Congress NA Haris Zameer Ahmed Khan Ramalinga Reddy Sowmya Reddy M Krishnappa
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp