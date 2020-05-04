Prohibitory orders will continue till May 17: Bengaluru top cop on COVID-19 lockdown  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the eve of easing of lockdown norms, excluding containment areas, from Monday, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao appealed to the public not to step out unnecessarily and violate the night curfew.

Rao told the media on Sunday that the relaxation will be applicable to the entire city, excluding the 22 containment zones declared by the BBMP.

“As per the order, all shops and establishments can be open from 7 am to 7 pm. Even wine shops, MRP outlets and MSIL stores can be kept open during the specified time. But customers should strictly adhere to safety measures prescribed by the health department by maintaining social distance and wearing masks and gloves,” Rao said.

He advised people to stay indoors after 7 pm, as night curfew will be in force from 7 pm till 7 am.

“People should not forget that night curfew will be in force and should plan their day accordingly. Vehicles found moving around during these hours may be seized after checking for passes. Though the police will not check vehicles for passes during the specified time, regular checks for traffic violations will be done. Cases will be booked against those who take out their vehicles unnecessarily as Bengaluru is a red zone. Vehicles should not speed beyond 30 km per hour and people going to offices must carry ID cards,” he added.

He said that no protest meets will be allowed till the lockdown ends and also cases will be booked if people more than the number specified by the prohibitory orders gather. “Shopkeepers should ensure that their customers maintain social distance or else cases will be booked against them under the National Disaster Management Act,” he warned.

He said that workers staying close to the construction site may go to work.

He reiterated that all shopping malls, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, schools and colleges, religious centres will be closed and no conferences can be held, as prohibitory orders will be in force till May 17.