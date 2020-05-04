Saving endangered species tops my list: Karnataka forest force chief Sanjai Mohan

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though newly-appointed, Sanjai Mohan, Chief Conservator of Forests and head of the forest force, has his priorities in place - protection of lesser-known and endangered species, especially the Mahseer fish, which live in the Cauvery river.

Mohan told TNIE that he has prepared must-do list, and species protection, bettering habitats and clearing of weeds is on top of that list.

“My top priority right now will be to assess the effects of COVID-19, especially when it comes to poaching, and understand what needs to done to strengthen the staff,” he said.

“There is a need to protect Cauvery and the local, endangered species that once thrived in the river. Exotic species are breeding fast, which needs to be addressed.”

He said attention needs to be paid to the Floricans in Bidar and to Great Indian Bustards.

“To address man-animal conflicts, it is not just important to have physical barricades, but also to improve the quality of forests by clearing weeds and planting herbs. Corridor-strengthening and biodiversity conservation in Western Ghats is also on my agenda,” said Mohan.

Mohan said insurance schemes will be provided to field watchers and those working in anti-poaching camps.