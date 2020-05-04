STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Saving endangered species tops my list: Karnataka forest force chief Sanjai Mohan

Mohan told TNIE that he has prepared must-do list, and species protection, bettering habitats and clearing of weeds is on top of that list.

Published: 04th May 2020 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Tree, Forest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though newly-appointed, Sanjai Mohan, Chief Conservator of Forests and head of the forest force, has his priorities in place - protection of lesser-known and endangered species, especially the Mahseer fish, which live in the Cauvery river.

Mohan told TNIE that he has prepared must-do list, and species protection, bettering habitats and clearing of weeds is on top of that list.

“My top priority right now will be to assess the effects of COVID-19, especially when it comes to poaching, and understand what needs to done to strengthen the staff,” he said.

“There is a need to protect Cauvery and the local, endangered species that once thrived in the river. Exotic species are breeding fast, which needs to be addressed.”

He said attention needs to be paid to the Floricans in Bidar and to Great Indian Bustards.

“To address man-animal conflicts, it is not just important to have physical barricades, but also to improve the quality of forests by clearing weeds and planting herbs. Corridor-strengthening and biodiversity conservation in Western Ghats is also on my agenda,” said Mohan.

Mohan said insurance schemes will be provided to field watchers and those working in anti-poaching camps.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanjai Mohan Chief Conservator of Forests Karnataka Forest Force
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp