Three arrested for assaulting IAF Squadron Leader in Bengaluru

Three people, including the managing director of a private company, were arrested on charges of assaulting a squadron leader with the Indian Air Force over a trivial issue.

Published: 04th May 2020 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

The alleged incident took place on April 29 night near the apartment, where the complainant Amod Sanjay, lives at Dwarakanagar in Bagalur police limits.

The police said that the complainant was driving a car and was on his way to a nearby shop with his wife.

Meanwhile, a two-wheeler came in his way, right in front of the apartment and he had to apply sudden brakes.

A verbal altercation ensued between the duo and the complainant left the spot.

When he returned, the biker, along with three to four others, allegedly stopped his car at the apartment gate and punched the complainant in the face.

“He allegedly snatched Amod’s car keys, dragged the complainant out of the car and along with the other accused assaulted him for about 15 to 20 minutes. Before leaving, the accused also allegedly damaged the bumper of the car. The complainant got to know that one of the accused, Madhu, was a resident of another block of the same apartment. He filed a complaint the next day and three people were arrested,” the police said.

“The accused were released on station bail later,” the police added.

