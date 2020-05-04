STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Work resumes in Bengaluru's garment factories amid nationwide lockdown

The workers, before entering the factory premises, are being made to undergo thermal screening, sanitisation, and are also mandatorily being asked to wear masks at all times.

Published: 04th May 2020 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | Deepak Sathish, EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Work in garment factories of Bengaluru resumed on Monday following the government's orders allowing activities to resume in private industries.

The workers, before entering the factory premises, are being made to undergo thermal screening, sanitisation, and are also mandatorily being asked to wear masks at all times.

Salma Bano, a worker, at one such factory in an industrial area told ANI that all precautions were being taken at the factory where she works.

"I work as a tailor here, we are being given masks and all precautions and sanitisation activities are being carried out frequently. We also maintain social distancing at the workplace. The guards keep a watch in the premises and ensure that all people are wearing masks regularly," Bano said.

Reshma, another worker, added that social distancing norms were being strictly followed.

The Karnataka government had on Sunday issued an order to allow inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles to 'undertake permitted activities' during the lockdown.

The order is undersigned by Chief Secretary and Chairman Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority TM Vijay Bhaskar. The order will come into effect from May 4 for a period of two weeks.

It further says that for movement of individuals during night time curfew timings between 7 pm to 7 am, passes already issued for all essential activities only, shall continue to be valid. For IT, BT Industries, etc, Department Secretaries will recommend issue of curfew passes to the concerned DCPs in Commissionerates/Deputy Commissioners of the districts. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru garment factories covid 19 lockdown lockdown extension
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp