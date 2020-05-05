STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2400 more migrants leave by special trains from Bengaluru, get packed meals and water bottles

A train scheduled for Howrah could not be run on Monday as consent was not given by the West Bengal government

Published: 05th May 2020

Passengers heading to board a Shramik Special train leaving for Jaipur from Chikkabanavar railway station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two more Shramik Special trains, one to Rajasthan and another to Bihar, were operated by the Bengaluru Railway Division on Monday. They took 2397 passengers on board.

At 3.20 pm, the fifth migrant special from Karnataka left for Jaipur from Chikkabanavar with 1198 passengers on board, said Chief Public Relations Officer,  SWR, E Vijaya.

Later, at 7.05 pm, the sixth migrant special from Karnataka left from Malur station to Danapur in Bihar, with 1199 passengers, she said. "Packed meals and water bottles were given to all passengers, " she added. This is the third special train to Danapur. Two were run yesterday.

The Bangalore Railway Division has so far run six Shramik specials since Sunday, carrying 7187 passengers to Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha.

A train scheduled for Howrah could not be run on Monday as consent was not given by the West Bengal government while a second train to Bhubaneswar was cancelled on Sunday due to a poor response from the public. Two more special trains are slotted for Tuesday.

