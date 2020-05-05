At home with art

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the Getty Museum Challenge started going viral on social media, four individuals noticed two things. First, the submissions – which called for recreations of any artwork with items already available at home – involved a heavy use of toilet paper. Secondly, and more importantly, there weren’t too many Indian works being used for the challenge. This prompted Akanksha, Rohini Ramkrishnan, Supriya Menon and Yashmi Prasad George to launch a desi version of the same. The series, titled #HomemadeIndianArt, was launched on their Instagram page (@themuseumwallas) two weeks back, and already has 40 submissions.

“All the submissions for the Getty challenge were brilliant but Indians also have a rich history of art. We wanted people to get excited about recreating works they could relate to,” says Menon, a Mumbai-based interpretive writer. The team previously worked together at a museum and started a Facebook page to develop conversations around art. “We never aimed to educate people about art through this Instagram series. But we also can’t deny that it is nice to see people express how much fun they had while browsing through works,” adds Akanksha, an experience designer and origamist.

A recreation of Raja Ravi Varma’s Sita Vanavasa

For those who don’t know where to begin, the team is happy to step in with some recommendations. So far, Raja Ravi Varma and Amrita Sher-Gil have emerged as top favourites among participants. “We’ve seen 10 recreations of the former and at least 11 of the latter,” shares Menon, who has also submitted her rendition of Sher-Gil’s Two Women.

The challenge is open to everyone and has so far seen entries from USA and Canada as well. Shailza Rai, who took part from Bengaluru, says the challenge is a good initiative to show the many facets of art. “It isn’t only about observing, buying or appreciating art. This way, it can also be a space for fun,” says Rai, who submitted a recreation of Abanindranath Tagore’s Journey’s End.

“The tired looking camel just resonated with my mood,” she laughs, explaining how she used a plush toy to make her version. “But besides being a fun thing, it’s also a reminder that we are all in the same boat, and this is just one way to keep our spirits up.”Agrees Akanksha, who says her favourites entries are those that include people’s spouses, kids or, in some cases, pets. “People are coming together to do something besides cook, clean, repeat,” she says, adding that the challenge is likely to go on for another month.